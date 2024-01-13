Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Reduces Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in BP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 71.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.56.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.86. 9,355,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,921. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

