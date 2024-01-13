Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.