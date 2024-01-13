Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 898 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,381,000 after acquiring an additional 916,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,277. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

