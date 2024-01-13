Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. 5,099,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

