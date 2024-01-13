Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,431 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

