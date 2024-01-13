Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 9,473 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,557,940 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

