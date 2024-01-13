Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

