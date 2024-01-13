Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,499 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $198.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $182.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

