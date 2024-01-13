Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 226 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,658.58 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,011.00 and a one year high of $1,678.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,544.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,357.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.