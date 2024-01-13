Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

