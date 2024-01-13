Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.86 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

