Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 316.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 977,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 743,303 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 78.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %
ACGL stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arch Capital Group Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What are dividend payment dates?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.