Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 952 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,168. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Shares of MCO opened at $379.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

