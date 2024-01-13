Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $254.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.60.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

