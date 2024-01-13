Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.06 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

View Our Latest Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.