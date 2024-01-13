Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,217,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Baker Hughes worth $113,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 821,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,650,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

