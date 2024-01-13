Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of TransDigm Group worth $110,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $659.59 and a 1 year high of $1,033.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $981.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $907.59. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,030 shares of company stock valued at $149,319,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

