Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Aflac worth $122,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $82.75 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

