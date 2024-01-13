Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.82 Billion Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,198 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Meta Platforms worth $1,822,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 325,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,679,000 after buying an additional 195,365 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

