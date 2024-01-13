Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $131.59 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Valero Energy worth $131,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

