Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $131.59 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Valero Energy worth $131,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.