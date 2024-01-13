Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $139.59 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of CrowdStrike worth $139,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $283.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,721.71, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $290.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,927 shares of company stock valued at $69,942,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

