Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $145.25 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $145,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI opened at $126.25 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

