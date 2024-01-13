Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Splunk worth $106,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $152.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

