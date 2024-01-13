Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 34,364 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Nucor worth $123,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

