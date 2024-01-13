Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 99,379 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PDD worth $141,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in PDD during the first quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 120.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Trading Down 1.8 %

PDD stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.