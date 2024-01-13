Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 3,043 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

