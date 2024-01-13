Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

