Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $290.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.