Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 9.9% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $437.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

