Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $244.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

