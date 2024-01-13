Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

NYSE IBM opened at $165.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

