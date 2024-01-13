Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $182.04 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

