Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $919,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.