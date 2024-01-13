Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Prologis by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Prologis stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.16. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

