Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $799.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $754.93 and its 200-day moving average is $705.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

