Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in BILL by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth $71,085,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth $54,365,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares during the last quarter.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BILL in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BILL stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

