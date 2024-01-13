Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

