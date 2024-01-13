Susquehanna Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.