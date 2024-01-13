Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.00

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.96 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

