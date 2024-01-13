Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 250,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Synaptogenix Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SNPX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 220,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.88.
Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
