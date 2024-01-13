Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 250,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Synaptogenix Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SNPX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 220,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.88.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix

About Synaptogenix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptogenix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

