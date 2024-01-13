Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Lessened by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,519,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $525.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

