Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Lessened by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $161.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.77 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

