Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.68. 945,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,910. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.77 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

