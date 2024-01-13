Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 101,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 13.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 80.4% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.