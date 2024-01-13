Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,959 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

