Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 1,678.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

TLSNY stock remained flat at $5.26 on Friday. 9,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -32.88%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

