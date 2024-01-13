Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Get Tenable alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Trading Up 1.8 %

Tenable stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,367. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Tenable by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.