Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 20,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 26,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

