Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 123,043,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,759,456. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

